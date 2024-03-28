Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,356 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.91. 17,095,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,915,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

