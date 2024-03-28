Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 307,006 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,741,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
