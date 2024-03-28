C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Down 2%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.89. 60,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,289,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $560.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.30% and a negative net margin of 638.34%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,470,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12,142.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,961,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,338 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,629,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 173.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

