Belrium (BEL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Belrium token can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001559 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000934 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

