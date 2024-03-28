AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Financial Analysis

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) and AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Camping World and AUTO1 Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 0 1 9 0 2.90 AUTO1 Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Camping World currently has a consensus price target of $30.64, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Camping World is more favorable than AUTO1 Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $6.23 billion 0.37 $31.04 million $0.52 51.73 AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Camping World and AUTO1 Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than AUTO1 Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of Camping World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and AUTO1 Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World 0.50% 16.62% 0.85% AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Camping World beats AUTO1 Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel planning and directories; and publications, as well as operates the Coast to Coast Resorts and Good Sam Campgrounds. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. Additionally, the company facilitates an RV rental platform that connects travelers with RV owners; and designs, manufactures, and distributes RV and camping furniture, as well as a range of outdoor products and accessories. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

