Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

OTLK stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.