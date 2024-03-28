Head to Head Contrast: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics -190.76% -94.90% -42.16% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -735.99% -72.88% -50.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

46.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics $64.70 million 4.59 -$123.43 million ($1.39) -2.22 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $44.58 million 53.53 -$328.07 million ($1.55) -6.56

Poseida Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Poseida Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40

Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.37%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications. It is also involved in the development of P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and renal cancers; P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and P-PSMA-101, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate under Phase 1 clinical trial for treating mCRPC. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-FVIII-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of hemophilia A; P-OTC-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; and P-PAH-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of phenylketonuria. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

