Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CSGP stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.84. 667,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,728. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.59, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

