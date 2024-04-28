Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.44. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 24,737 shares traded.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 166.69%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

