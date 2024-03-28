6,947 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $209.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

