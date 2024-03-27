SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.07

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.07 and last traded at $75.07, with a volume of 78276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,536 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 263,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,439 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.