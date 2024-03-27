Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.84

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.84 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Informatica Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 496,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,202.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,683 shares of company stock worth $5,564,047 in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Informatica by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,339,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Informatica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Informatica by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 976,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 653,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Informatica by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 914,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

