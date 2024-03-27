Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $669.00 and last traded at $669.00, with a volume of 10949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $633.40.

The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $618.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

