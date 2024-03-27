ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.69

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $299,820.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,527,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,190,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

