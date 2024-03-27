Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 437 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.59. 350,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

