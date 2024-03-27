Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys 47 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

AVGO opened at $1,345.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $623.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,263.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,058.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

