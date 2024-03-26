Trust Co of the South Takes $358,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 1,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.38. The stock had a trading volume of 567,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,257. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.11. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $284.75.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

