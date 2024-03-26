Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. 499,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,808. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

