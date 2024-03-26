Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 317,338 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

