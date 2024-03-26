SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,622,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 93,111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares during the period.

KRE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. 4,662,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,656,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

