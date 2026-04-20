Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $107,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $469.21 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.84 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.36.

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About Intuitive Surgical

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Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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