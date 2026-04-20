Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target to GBX 388

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 394 to GBX 388 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 463.25.

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Genuit Group Trading Down 1.9%

LON GEN opened at GBX 311.80 on Monday. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 277.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 423.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £783.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 325.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 334.97.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 26 earnings per share for the quarter. Genuit Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuit Group will post 27.6836158 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuit Group

In related news, insider Tim Pullen purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 per share, for a total transaction of £7,473. Also, insider Joe Vorih purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 281 per share, for a total transaction of £42,150. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Genuit Group

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

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