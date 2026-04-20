AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,917,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259,098 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $122,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 259,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

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AT&T Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE T opened at $26.53 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

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AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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