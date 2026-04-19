Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 84,681 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,681 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

See Also

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