iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV Stock Holdings Lessened by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,118.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $80.07 and a 52 week high of $95.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure. EFAV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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