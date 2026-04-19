Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,079 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 868.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

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Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

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