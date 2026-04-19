Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 25,291 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 193.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 223.2% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.68 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

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