Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHQ

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,613 shares during the period. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 4.1% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 1.69% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11,843.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 314.8% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $169,000.

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Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $33.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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