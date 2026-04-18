Variant Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 31,267 BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR

Variant Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. BitMine Immersion Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. lifted its position in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 95,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,052 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a negative net margin of 67,546.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies

(Free Report)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

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