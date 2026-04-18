Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,185,447 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 16,713,498 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,062,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7,261.2% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 96,483,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,186,976,000 after purchasing an additional 95,173,216 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,328,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,246,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10,880.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,818,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,573,000 after buying an additional 6,756,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,373,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,374,632,000 after buying an additional 4,319,682 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

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