GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 111,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 392,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

GMV Minerals Stock Up 5.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About GMV Minerals

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GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona. It also holds interest in the Daisy Creek Lithium project, consisting of eighty-two lode claims covering an area of 18 square miles and located in Lander County, north-central Nevada.

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