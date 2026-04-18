Ring Mountain Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Ring Mountain Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 6.6% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $464.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.87. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $184.40 and a one year high of $464.58.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

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