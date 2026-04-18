First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Downgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to “Hold”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded First Capital Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79.

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