Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.96 and last traded at $54.93. Approximately 374,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 713,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

More Main Street Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Main Street Capital this week:

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Main Street reported a preliminary Q1 update showing NAV rising to $33.50 and management projecting distributable net investment income (DNII) roughly $0.98–$1.02; the company also set its Q1 earnings release and conference call schedule, which increases near-term transparency and supports confidence in fundamentals. Read More.

Main Street reported a preliminary Q1 update showing NAV rising to $33.50 and management projecting distributable net investment income (DNII) roughly $0.98–$1.02; the company also set its Q1 earnings release and conference call schedule, which increases near-term transparency and supports confidence in fundamentals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management updated Q1 EPS guidance to roughly $1.02–$1.06 (in line with or slightly above consensus), reducing earnings uncertainty and supporting the stock’s move higher. Read More.

Management updated Q1 EPS guidance to roughly $1.02–$1.06 (in line with or slightly above consensus), reducing earnings uncertainty and supporting the stock’s move higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: MAIN was featured in recent high-yield/dividend stock roundups, which can attract income-focused buyers and ETF/portfolio inflows. These placement articles tend to support demand for dividend-paying BDCs. Read More.

MAIN was featured in recent high-yield/dividend stock roundups, which can attract income-focused buyers and ETF/portfolio inflows. These placement articles tend to support demand for dividend-paying BDCs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer/affiliate news: MSC Income Fund (MSIF) announced its Q1 earnings release and call for May 7–8 — useful context for investors comparing dividend/BDCs performance, but not a direct driver for MAIN fundamentals. Read More.

Peer/affiliate news: MSC Income Fund (MSIF) announced its Q1 earnings release and call for May 7–8 — useful context for investors comparing dividend/BDCs performance, but not a direct driver for MAIN fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary: Seeking Alpha published pieces on Main Street (“The Moment Of Truth Has Arrived”) and a comparative piece on MSC Income vs. Main Street; these are opinion pieces that can influence sentiment but don’t change near-term fundamentals directly. Read More. • Read More.

Coverage and commentary: Seeking Alpha published pieces on Main Street (“The Moment Of Truth Has Arrived”) and a comparative piece on MSC Income vs. Main Street; these are opinion pieces that can influence sentiment but don’t change near-term fundamentals directly. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Political/legislative note: A recent disclosure lists Representative J. French Hill’s activities and cites an H.R.6955 “Main Street Capital Access Act” among bills; the connection to MAIN is unclear and likely immaterial unless the bill advances. Read More.

Political/legislative note: A recent disclosure lists Representative J. French Hill’s activities and cites an H.R.6955 “Main Street Capital Access Act” among bills; the connection to MAIN is unclear and likely immaterial unless the bill advances. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technicals/valuation caution: despite today’s bounce, MAIN remains below its 50- and 200-day moving averages (50-day ~$56.30, 200-day ~$58.79) and well off its 12‑month high, which can limit near-term upside and invite profit-taking if broader markets cool. (Investor vigilance advisable; no article link.)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Noble Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Main Street Capital to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 87.11%. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.