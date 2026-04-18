Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.25. Santen Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 131 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Santen Pharmaceutical to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.8%

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

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Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan‐based specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on ophthalmology. Headquartered in Osaka, Santen engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription and over‐the‐counter products for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Its core product portfolio includes therapies for glaucoma, dry eye, retinal disorders, uveitis and post‐operative care, as well as surgical equipment and diagnostic agents designed to support comprehensive eye care.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Santen has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a global ophthalmic specialist.

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