Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,870 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 23,465 shares.The stock last traded at $136.01 and had previously closed at $136.16.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

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