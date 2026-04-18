SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 942.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 71,497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 81.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 88.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 271,989 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 200.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 190,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

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GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.94 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.88.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. GCM Grosvenor had a return on equity of 2,505.59% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GCMG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GCMG

About GCM Grosvenor

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

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