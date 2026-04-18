GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 595,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF were worth $26,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 121,826.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,605,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,451 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 475,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 246.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 457,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 325,196 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 346,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 143,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 512.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after buying an additional 284,641 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDC was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report).

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