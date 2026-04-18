Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Up 23.4% in March

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,334 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 3,511 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRTSW opened at $1.02 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

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Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

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Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development of alpha-emitting radiation therapy for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company’s proprietary Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) platform leverages the short-range, high-energy alpha particles emitted by radium-224 to penetrate tumor tissues more effectively than conventional external-beam radiation. By implanting thin, needle-like sources directly into a tumor, Alpha DaRT delivers concentrated doses of radiation to malignant cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

The Alpha DaRT technology is designed to enhance local tumor control in a variety of solid tumors, including head and neck, breast, skin, and pancreatic cancers.

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