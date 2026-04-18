Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Grows By 27.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,040,208 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 1,604,196 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,642,217 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,397,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,248,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,495,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,072,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market. ESGE was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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