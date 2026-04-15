Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,572 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 67,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGHC shares. Zacks Research raised Super Group (SGHC) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Martine Nathan sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $50,990.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 30,172 shares in the company, valued at $323,142.12. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 47,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $507,557.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 96,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,698.64. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 181,786 shares of company stock worth $1,946,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.05. Super Group has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Super Group (SGHC) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Super Group (SGHC)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Super Group (SGHC) Profile

(Free Report)

Super Group (NYSE: SGHC) is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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