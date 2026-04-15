iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Position Reduced by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 20.9% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $193,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.00.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.