Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,471 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.08% of Bristow Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,617,000 after buying an additional 91,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,555,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,331,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,885,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 833,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after buying an additional 84,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

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Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Bristow Group Dividend Announcement

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $377.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.33 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Bristow Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTOL. JonesTrading began coverage on Bristow Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Bristow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bristow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTOL

Insider Activity

In other Bristow Group news, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 26,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $1,250,682.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,502.90. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Stavley sold 24,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $1,171,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,845.80. This trade represents a 22.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,104 shares of company stock worth $2,869,206. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

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