Invariant Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Invariant Investment Management acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Invariant Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 138.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $118.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.41.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.