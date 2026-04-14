Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.2608, with a volume of 28300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Itm Power Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

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Itm Power Company Profile

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Itm Power plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer of integrated hydrogen energy solutions, specializing in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems. The company’s core offering includes modular electrolyzer stacks and balance-of-plant solutions designed to convert renewable electricity into green hydrogen. These systems can be scaled from small-scale demonstrations to multi-megawatt deployments, targeting applications in industry, gas blending and refueling infrastructure.

Beyond electrolyzer modules, Itm Power develops turnkey turnkey “power-to-gas” and “power-to-liquids” projects that enable carbon-free fuel production.

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