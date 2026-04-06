Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 9477032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.19.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 54.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Michael Stice bought 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $99,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 207,620 shares in the company, valued at $394,478. This represents a 33.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 19,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,928.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 197,409 shares in the company, valued at $270,450.33. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,684,210 shares of company stock worth $6,999,999 and have sold 272,844 shares worth $377,592. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.