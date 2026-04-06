Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading 5.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.39. 683,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,339,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

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Himax Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,234,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 774,683 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 1,598.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,752,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 1,649,243 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 57.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 221,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

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Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax’s solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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