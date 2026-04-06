OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.99, but opened at $52.31. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 3,416 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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OTC Markets Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OTC Markets Group

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OTC Markets Group operates a network of electronic trading platforms that provide real-time quotes, trading, and market data for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. Through its tiered marketplaces—OTCQX for established companies, OTCQB for early-stage and developing firms, and OTC Pink for less transparent issuers—the company connects broker-dealers, institutional investors, and retail participants. Its platforms facilitate price discovery and liquidity for a wide range of securities, including foreign issuers, micro-caps, and funds.

The company’s product suite extends beyond trading venues to encompass market data services, corporate disclosure tools, and compliance solutions.

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