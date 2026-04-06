Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 176,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 177,703 shares.The stock last traded at $204.00 and had previously closed at $204.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities set a $266.00 price objective on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.4%

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $7,948,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,074,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,471.25. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.