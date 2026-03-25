Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 420.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

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Ocugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $629.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.75.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.19) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 2,626.38% and a negative net margin of 1,192.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in Ocugen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 1,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Ocugen

Here are the key news stories impacting Ocugen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase 2 topline: OCU410 (AAV5‑RORA) showed a 31% reduction in GA lesion growth at 12 months for the medium (optimal) dose vs control (p < 0.05); no OCU410‑related serious adverse events reported and plans to start a Phase 3 registrational trial in Q3 2026. Ocugen Announces Topline 12-month Data

Phase 2 topline: OCU410 (AAV5‑RORA) showed a 31% reduction in GA lesion growth at 12 months for the medium (optimal) dose vs control (p < 0.05); no OCU410‑related serious adverse events reported and plans to start a Phase 3 registrational trial in Q3 2026. Positive Sentiment: Broader validation signals: Ocugen was recently added to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index and several analysts/price targets (median cited ~$10) highlight upside if later trials confirm efficacy. Ocugen Index Addition Highlights Rising Attention

Broader validation signals: Ocugen was recently added to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index and several analysts/price targets (median cited ~$10) highlight upside if later trials confirm efficacy. Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet context: recent coverage notes Ocugen’s cash position and runway can support near‑term development (helps fund Phase 3 planning). Ocugen Has A Healthy Cash Position For 2026

Balance sheet context: recent coverage notes Ocugen’s cash position and runway can support near‑term development (helps fund Phase 3 planning). Neutral Sentiment: Investor communications: management held a webcast/transcript to discuss the full Phase 2 dataset with KOLs and leadership, increasing transparency but also inviting scrutiny of subgroup analyses and endpoints. Ocugen to Host Webcast

Investor communications: management held a webcast/transcript to discuss the full Phase 2 dataset with KOLs and leadership, increasing transparency but also inviting scrutiny of subgroup analyses and endpoints. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds appeared inconsistent (reports showing zeros/NaN) — market data noise rather than a clear short squeeze/cover signal. (Data anomaly reported across services.)

Short‑interest data in feeds appeared inconsistent (reports showing zeros/NaN) — market data noise rather than a clear short squeeze/cover signal. (Data anomaly reported across services.) Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction: multiple outlets reported shares fell after the trial update, suggesting the market expected either larger effect size, clearer commercial path, or was taking profits after a recent run. Ocugen falls after 12-month data

Immediate market reaction: multiple outlets reported shares fell after the trial update, suggesting the market expected either larger effect size, clearer commercial path, or was taking profits after a recent run. Negative Sentiment: Key risks that can pressure the stock despite positive topline: small Phase 2 (51 patients) — limited statistical power/subgroup uncertainty; surgical subretinal delivery complexity; regulatory/confirmatory risk and company forward‑looking caveats. Market watchers may be waiting for the larger, well‑powered Phase 3 readout before assigning higher valuation. OCGN stock tanks after gene therapy trial update

About Ocugen

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Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

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